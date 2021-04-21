Primoris Services (PRIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Primoris Services (PRIM) closed the most recent trading day at $33.87, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction contractor had gained 5.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PRIM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $793 million, up 6.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $3.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.04% and +8.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PRIM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% lower within the past month. PRIM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PRIM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.54, so we one might conclude that PRIM is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PRIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

