Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.06

Primoris Services Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRIM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.06 per share on 14th of October. This means the annual payment is 1.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Primoris Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Primoris Services was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 55.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 6.9%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:PRIM Historic Dividend September 28th 2022

Primoris Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Primoris Services has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Primoris Services' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Primoris Services you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

