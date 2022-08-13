Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.06 per share on the 14th of October. This means the annual payment is 1.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Primoris Services' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Primoris Services' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 57.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 6.8% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:PRIM Historic Dividend August 13th 2022

Primoris Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.12 total annually to $0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Primoris Services has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Primoris Services' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Primoris Services' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Primoris Services is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Primoris Services (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

