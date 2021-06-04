Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.06

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.06 per share on the 15th of July. This makes the dividend yield 0.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Primoris Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Primoris Services' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 10% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Primoris Services Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.10 to US$0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Primoris Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like Primoris Services' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Primoris Services might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Primoris Services that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

