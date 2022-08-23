Primoris Services Gets $270 Mln Solar Project Award

(RTTNews) - Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) announced Tuesday a solar project award with an estimated value of $270 million. The contract was secured by the Company's Energy/Renewables Segment.

The award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a utility-scale solar facility in the Southwest, adding approximately 500 megawatts to over 3,900 megawatts of solar power projects which Primoris currently has under construction.

The initial project construction will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 with completion of the project expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

