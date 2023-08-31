Primoris Services (FRA:1PM) Price Target Increased by 21.16% to 36.58

The average one-year price target for Primoris Services (FRA:1PM) has been revised to 36.58 / share. This is an increase of 21.16% from the prior estimate of 30.19 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.67 to a high of 43.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from the latest reported closing price of 32.00 / share.

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PM is 0.19%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 57,812K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,583K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,921K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 553.42% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,007K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing a decrease of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 5.35% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,752K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 29.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 49.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,644K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

