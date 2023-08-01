Primoris Services (FRA:1PM) Price Target Decreased by 6.36% to 30.19

The average one-year price target for Primoris Services (FRA:1PM) has been revised to 30.19 / share. This is an decrease of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 32.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.90 to a high of 32.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.49% from the latest reported closing price of 26.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PM is 0.17%, an increase of 14.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 57,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,781K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 84.63% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,359K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 34.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 63.23% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,310K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 3.28% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,752K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 29.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 49.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,671K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PM by 90.37% over the last quarter.

