PRIMORIS SERVICES Earnings Results: $PRIM Reports Quarterly Earnings

PRIMORIS SERVICES ($PRIM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.37. The company also reported revenue of $1,741,330,000, beating estimates of $1,626,159,031 by $115,170,969.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PRIM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PRIMORIS SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

PRIMORIS SERVICES insiders have traded $PRIM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. SCHAUERMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $4,429,921 .

. THOMAS EDWARD MCCORMICK (CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,219,156

TRAVIS L STRICKER (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,583 shares for an estimated $368,956

DAVID LEE KING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $320,238 .

. STEPHEN C. COOK sold 4,018 shares for an estimated $315,548

JOHN M. PERISICH (CHIEF LEGAL AND ADMIN OFFICER) sold 4,391 shares for an estimated $242,958

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PRIMORIS SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of PRIMORIS SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PRIMORIS SERVICES Government Contracts

We have seen $378,834 of award payments to $PRIM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PRIMORIS SERVICES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRIM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.