Primoris Services Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $53.97 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $37.66 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Primoris Services Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $61.85 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $1.741 billion from $1.515 billion last year.

Primoris Services Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.97 Mln. vs. $37.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $1.741 Bln vs. $1.515 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.