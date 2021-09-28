Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PRIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.77, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRIM was $25.77, representing a -38.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.76 and a 49.22% increase over the 52 week low of $17.27.

PRIM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). PRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

