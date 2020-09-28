Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PRIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.18, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRIM was $18.18, representing a -23.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.73 and a 92.99% increase over the 52 week low of $9.42.

PRIM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). PRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports PRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.59%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.