Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PRIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.34, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRIM was $24.34, representing a -41.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.76 and a 13.37% increase over the 52 week low of $21.47.

PRIM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) and Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC). PRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports PRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.38%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the prim Dividend History page.

