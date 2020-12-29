Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PRIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.71, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRIM was $27.71, representing a -4.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.02 and a 194.16% increase over the 52 week low of $9.42.

PRIM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). PRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports PRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.98%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRIM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 29.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRIM at 3.03%.

