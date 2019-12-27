Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PRIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.3, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRIM was $22.3, representing a -7.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.98 and a 25.28% increase over the 52 week low of $17.80.

PRIM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS). PRIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports PRIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.12%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.