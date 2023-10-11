News & Insights

Markets
PRIM

Primoris Secures Solar Project Contract

October 11, 2023 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) announced on Wednesday that its Energy Segment had been awarded contracts for a solar project with a total estimated value of about $230 million.

The project will involve the engineering, procurement, and construction of three utility-scale solar facilities located in the Southwest.

According to Primoris Services Corporation, the contracts were secured in the third quarter of 2023, and the projects are expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter of the same year.

The construction phase is anticipated to last until the second half of 2024, at which point the facilities will be fully operational and ready to generate renewable energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.