Primoris Secures Solar Project Contract

(RTTNews) - Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) announced on Wednesday that its Energy Segment had been awarded contracts for a solar project with a total estimated value of about $230 million.

The project will involve the engineering, procurement, and construction of three utility-scale solar facilities located in the Southwest.

According to Primoris Services Corporation, the contracts were secured in the third quarter of 2023, and the projects are expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter of the same year.

The construction phase is anticipated to last until the second half of 2024, at which point the facilities will be fully operational and ready to generate renewable energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.