Primoris (PRIM) Wins $170M Heavy Civil Project, Aids Backlog

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM received a heavy civil project of more than $170 million from the Texas Department of Transportation. Shares of this leading specialty contractor moved up 2.12% in the after-hours trading session on Jul 5.



Per the deal, Primoris’ Energy/Renewables business will construct a section of Highway 59 in Polk County, TX. It is likely to begin in the third quarter of 2022 with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Energy/Renewables’ Continuous Contract Flow: A Boon

Primoris — a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company — has been reaping benefits from strong project execution under the Energy/Renewables segment, which accounts for 45.8% of first-quarter revenues. In June, Primoris won a $260 million solar project. It won two solar projects worth $130 million and $120 million in May and two projects with a combined value of more than $155 million in April.



It is to be noted that solar projects continue to drive the Energy/Renewables segment. This segment’s revenues increased 2% in the first quarter, backed by increased renewable energy activity, partially offset by lower activity on industrial projects in 2022. Segment’s total backlog at March-end was $2,433 million compared with $1,386 million a year ago.



Shares of this leading specialty contractor have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry year to date. The company is benefiting from solid performance across the two segments — Utility and Energy/Renewables. Biden’s renewable energy drive is expected to boost the company’s growth.



