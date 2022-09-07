Primoris (PRIM) Secures $120M Pipeline Deal, Boosts Backlog

Primoris Services Corporation’s PRIM Pipeline Services unit has secured a contract for the construction of 60 miles of pipeline in Texas.



Shares of this leading specialty contractor slipped 2.6% during the trading session on Sep 6. Yet, shares gained 2.7% in the after-hours trading session on the same day.



The contract, valued at $120 million is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. Work under this pipeline contract is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

Contract Wins & Solid Backlog Bode Well

Primoris — a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company — has been reaping benefits from strong project Primoris execution. Its continuous contract wins and solid backlog level are testimony to the fact. Last month, Primoris received a solar project contract worth $270 million. The contract was received by the Energy/Renewables segment. The project will add approximately 500-3,900 megawatts of solar power projects, which the company currently has under construction. In July, it received a heavy civil project of more than $170 million from the Texas Department of Transportation. In June, it won a solar project contract. The contract, worth $260 million was won by the Energy/Renewables segment.



As of Jun 30, 2022, the company reported a record backlog of $4.572 billion, representing an increase of 59% from a year ago. The company expects to generate 76% of the total backlog as revenues during the next four quarters. This comprises backlog of 100% of Utilities, 62% of Energy/Renewables and 100% of Pipeline.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Shares of Primoris have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry year to date. Despite macroeconomic woes, the company is likely to benefit from solid performance across the two segments — Utility and Energy/Renewables. Biden’s renewable energy drive and higher infrastructural spending are expected to drive growth for the company.

