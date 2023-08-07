Primo Water (PRMW) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Primo Water PRMW is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 10, before market open.



The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 18.18% in the last reported quarter. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.71%.

Factors to Note

Volume growth in PRMW’s Water Direct and Exchange and solid revenues in Water Refill and Filtration are likely to have boosted second-quarter earnings.



Increased dispenser sell-through and high customer retention might have boosted PRMW’s second-quarter revenues. Ongoing repurchase of shares is likely to have had a positive impact on second-quarter earnings.

Expectations

Primo Water expects second-quarter revenues to be in the range of $575-$595 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $586.22 million and 21 cents, respectively. The second-quarter earnings figure indicates no change from the year-ago quarter, while that for revenues implies a 2.6% increase.

What Our Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Primo Water this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Primo Water Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Primo Water Corporation price-eps-surprise | Primo Water Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Primo Water carries a Zacks Rank #3.



