Primo Water initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage of Primo Water (PRMW) with an Outperform rating.
- Primo Water declares 82c per share special dividend
- Primo Water downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
- Primo Water, Bluetriton Brands announces receipt of regulatory approvals
- Primo Water, BlueTriton Brands report expiration of waiting period under HSR Act
