Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRMW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRMW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.94, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRMW was $14.94, representing a -6.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $16 and a 136.02% increase over the 52 week low of $6.33.

PRMW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). PRMW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRMW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

