Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRMW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PRMW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.74, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRMW was $18.74, representing a -6.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.12 and a 31.97% increase over the 52 week low of $14.20.

PRMW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector. PRMW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.13. Zacks Investment Research reports PRMW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.73%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the prmw Dividend History page.

