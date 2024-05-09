Primo Water Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $18.7 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $3.2 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Primo Water Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.5 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $452 million from $412.5 million last year.

Primo Water Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.7 Mln. vs. $3.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $452 Mln vs. $412.5 Mln last year.

