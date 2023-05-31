Primo Water CEO Tom Harrington To Retire

(RTTNews) - Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) announced on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrington expressed his wish to retire with effect from December 31.

The company is on the look out for the successor. To ensure a smooth transition he will continue in his position and on the board until the company finds a replacement.

"The board will also evaluate both internal and external candidates to facilitate a comprehensive process.", the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, shares of Primo water closed at $13.01, down 2.11% or $0.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.

