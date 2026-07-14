Primo Brands Rides Premium Water Demand as Costs Restrain Margin Gains

Primo Brands Corporation PRMB is benefiting from healthier hydration demand and a sharper premium-water mix. Those trends are helping sales recover after integration disruption.



The issue is profitability. Freight, weather, service spending and integration costs are still limiting how much of that revenue momentum reaches earnings.

Primo Brands Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Primo Brands Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Primo Brands Corporation Quote

Primo Brands Benefits From Hydration Demand

Primo Brands operates in a large bottled-water category. In 2025, the U.S. bottled-water market, including still water, sparkling water and seltzer, generated $30 billion in retail sales.



The category has also ranked as the largest U.S. beverage category by volume for nine consecutive years. That demand backdrop supports PRMB’s broad portfolio across regional spring, purified and premium water.



Primo Brands reaches consumers through more than 200,000 retail outlets, away-from-home locations, direct delivery, Exchange locations and Refill stations. Its brands span multiple price points and drinking occasions, giving the company several ways to serve home, business and on-the-go consumption.



The Coca-Cola Company KO and PepsiCo Inc. PEP also compete in hydration through large beverage platforms. Their presence reinforces how important water has become within broader beverage portfolios.

PRMB Premiumization Keeps Lifting Mix

Premiumization is the clearest company-specific growth trend. In the first quarter of 2026, premium water sales jumped 42.8% year over year to $105.5 million.



Saratoga and The Mountain Valley led that growth, with combined sales up 43%. Their gains came as regional spring water increased just 0.9%, purified water slipped 0.1% and other water declined 10.3%.



Comparable net sales rose 1.7%, with price and mix contributing 1.3% and volume adding 0.4%. That mix contribution shows why premium water is doing much of the heavy lifting right now.

Primo Brands Corporation Revenue (TTM)

Primo Brands Corporation revenue-ttm | Primo Brands Corporation Quote

Primo Brands Expands Premium Capacity

Primo Brands is adding capacity behind its fastest-growing premium brands. Saratoga’s Texas capacity became operational in May, giving the brand a second production location.



The company also expects to complete Mountain Valley’s new greenfield facility in mid-summer. These projects are aimed at supporting new distribution and easing supply constraints.



The capacity additions may also help freight efficiency. Producing closer to demand can reduce distribution pressure, which matters when freight and logistics costs are already weighing on margins.

PRMB Still Battles Cost Volatility

Costs remain the main counterweight to the premium growth story. Comparable adjusted EBITDA fell 10.4% year over year to $306 million in the first quarter.



Comparable adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 260 basis points to 18.8%. The decline reflected higher Direct Delivery service spending, severe winter weather, tighter freight markets and incremental logistics costs.



Oil-related inputs also remain a variable. Resin, diesel, propane and freight affect packaging, fleet operations and transportation costs across the business.



Primo Brands uses hedging, long-term resin contracts, productivity measures and pass-through mechanisms to manage these pressures. Still, cost volatility can delay margin expansion even when sales are improving.

Primo Brands Trends Favor Patience

PRMB’s trend case is improving, but it is not clean. Hydration demand, premium-water growth and capacity expansion support the revenue outlook, while Direct Delivery execution and cost control remain key tests.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank fits a company with credible growth signals but an earnings story that still needs stronger margin follow-through.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PRMB has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of B. The B grades point to solid value and growth characteristics, while the Momentum Score of C suggests the timing case is more neutral.



For now, patience looks warranted. Premium-water demand is working in PRMB’s favor, but investors still need more evidence that sales gains can translate into sustained margin improvement.

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Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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