Primo Brands to Report Q1 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

Primo Brands Corporation PRMB is slated to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before market open. The company is likely to report bottom and top-line increases when it posts the quarterly results.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, which reflects growth of 31.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark has jumped a couple of cents in the past 30 days. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.63 billion, implying a sharp rise from $452 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 31.6%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Influence PRMB’s Upcoming Results

Primo Brands’ quarterly performance is likely to have gained from strong consumer demand and positive consumer trends like healthy lifestyle choices resonating with the wellness of products. The company specializes in healthy hydration, offering responsibly sourced, diverse products across various formats, channels and price points, catering to different consumer needs.



PRMB’s diversified product offering permits it to fulfill consumers’ need for top-quality water from its product portfolio. It looks forward to competing in the high-growth areas of the functional, flavored and premium segments across the branded beverages category, either via innovation or buyouts.



The company is focused on applying the best practices from both legacy companies and utilizing machine learning and analytics to optimize the demand, production planning, network and route design. PRMB is gaining from brand leadership, with two well-established labels, Pure Life and Poland Spring.



With distribution in the United States and Canada, Primo Brands ensures broad accessibility and quality across its portfolio. The company’s commitment to key priorities — brand leadership, organic growth, exceptional customer service, operational excellence and stakeholder trust — fuels its success and value creation.



All such aforesaid factors, along with strength in the U.S. bottled water category, are likely to have aided PRMB’s first-quarter 2025 performance.

Primo Brands Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Primo Brands Corporation price-eps-surprise | Primo Brands Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Primo Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Primo Brands currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.12% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Primo Brands' stock is trading at a premium relative to the industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21x, the stock is trading above the Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s average of 18.95x. The stock is trading below its median of 23.97x



The recent market movements show that PRMB’s shares have surged 29.9% in the past six months compared with the industry's 3.8% growth.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 20 cents, which implies a 25.9% year-over-year decrease. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $341.7 million, which indicates a decline of 4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH has a trailing negative four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 4%, on average.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 70 cents, which implies a 4.1% decrease year over year.



The consensus mark for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $564.2 million, which indicates growth of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which indicates a drop of about 1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.25, which implies a 15.4% decrease year over year.

