Primo Brands Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Higher Volumes Aid Sales

Primo Brands Corporation PRMB posted mixed first-quarter 2025 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company saw immense strength across its business. Its beverage portfolio is quite diversified across various price points, formats and channels, consisting of retail, residential, commercial and away-from-home. Saratoga, which is among the company’s premium water brands, performed outstandingly.



We note that shares of PRMB have gained 13.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.8% growth.

An Insight Into PRMB’s Q1 Performance

Adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The figure increased 50% from earnings of 18 cents per share from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Net sales jumped 42.1% year over year to $1.61 billion but lagged the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The top line increased due to a 2.8% rise in volumes and 0.2% growth in price or mix. Healthy demand for its beverage solutions, as well as resilience in the consumer base and category, aided the results. Considering the leap day impact in the year-earlier quarter, the metric grew 4.2%.



Organic growth accounted for 2.6%, while inorganic growth contributed around 0.4%. The company delivered sales growth in the entire core water solution offerings and channels, including direct delivery, grocery, club, mass and away-from-home.

The gross margin was 32.3%, mainly led by gross profit attributable to Primo Water stemming from the merger transaction and reduced maintenance costs.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 56.9% year over year to $341.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 200 basis points to 21.2%. This was led by capitalizing synergies, boosting cost optimization and organic operational efficiencies.

Primo Brands’ Other Financials

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $449.7 million; long-term debt, less current portion, of $5 billion; and shareholders’ equity of $3.3 billion. It had $611 million of availability under its revolving credit facility, which bought PRMB’s total liquidity to roughly $1.1 billion.



As of March 31, 2025, PRMB provided $38.8 million in cash for operating activities and $54.7 million of adjusted free cash flow. It invested $66.7 million in capital expenditures, excluding the integration of CapEx.



It paid dividends of $38.6 million in the reported quarter. On May 1, 2025, Primo Brands announced a cash dividend of 10 cents per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 17 to the holders of record as of June 6, 2025.

What to Expect From PRMB in 2025?

Primo Brands has reaffirmed the net sales guidance of a 3-5% increase on a comparable basis. Management highlighted uncertainty in the economy and consumer spending activities, apart from the constant ambiguity and volatility of the global tariff landscape. It expects a balanced approach between volume and price or mix.



The company anticipates achieving $200 million in cost synergies. PRMB is focused on lowering redundant corporate headcount, boosting business efficiencies and optimizing the SG&A structure. It expects total cost synergy opportunities to reach $300 million by 2026-end.



The company’s exposure to potential tariffs is minimal and mainly concentrated in its dispenser business, which accounts for nearly 1% of net sales. The tariff backdrop remains escalated compared with the prior periods.

