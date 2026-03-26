Primo Brands (PRMB) Price Target Increased by 14.05% to 27.73

The average one-year price target for Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) has been revised to $27.73 / share. This is an increase of 14.05% from the prior estimate of $24.31 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.06% from the latest reported closing price of $17.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primo Brands. This is an decrease of 283 owner(s) or 40.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRMB is 0.24%, an increase of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.57% to 397,719K shares. The put/call ratio of PRMB is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

One Rock Capital Partners holds 116,211K shares representing 32.00% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 14,455K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares , representing an increase of 65.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 116.54% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 13,116K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares , representing an increase of 61.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 87.51% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 12,627K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,834K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 6,332K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares , representing an increase of 30.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 28.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.