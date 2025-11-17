Primo Brands (PRMB) Price Target Decreased by 14.12% to 28.32

The average one-year price target for Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) has been revised to $28.32 / share. This is a decrease of 14.12% from the prior estimate of $32.98 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.50% from the latest reported closing price of $16.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primo Brands. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRMB is 0.31%, an increase of 16.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 326,724K shares. The put/call ratio of PRMB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 23,034K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,602K shares , representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 21.24% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 11,834K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,603K shares , representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 18.86% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 11,815K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares , representing an increase of 59.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 51.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,818K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,545K shares , representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 7,731K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,826K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 76.71% over the last quarter.

