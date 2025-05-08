PRIMO BRANDS Earnings Results: $PRMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

PRIMO BRANDS ($PRMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,613,700,000, missing estimates of $1,649,408,482 by $-35,708,482.

PRIMO BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

PRIMO BRANDS insiders have traded $PRMB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY W LEE sold 51,750,000 shares for an estimated $1,526,625,000

III DE TOPCO GP, LLC ORCP sold 51,750,000 shares for an estimated $1,526,625,000

PRIMO BRANDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRMB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

