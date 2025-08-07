Primo Brands Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $30.5 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $54.5 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Primo Brands Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $137.1 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.7% to $1.730 billion from $1.314 billion last year.

Primo Brands Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

