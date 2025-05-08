Primo Brands Corporation Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $28.7 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $33.5 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Primo Brands Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $119.1 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.1% to $1.613 billion from $1.135 billion last year.

Primo Brands Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

