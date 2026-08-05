Primo Brands Corporation Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $69.2 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $27.6 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Primo Brands Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $134.2 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $1.796 billion from $1.730 billion last year.

Primo Brands Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $69.2 Mln. vs. $27.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.796 Bln vs. $1.730 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 2 % To 4 %

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