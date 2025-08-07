Markets
Primo Brands Approves Share Buyback Program Of Upto $250 Mln

August 07, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Primo Brands Corp. (PRMB), Thursday announced that the Board has approved a share repurchase program of upto $250 million of the company's outstanding Class A common stock.

The program is expected to enable the company to opportunistically return value to stockholders.

Notably, the manner, timing, pricing and amount of any transactions will be subject to the discretion of management and may be based upon market conditions, regulatory requirements and alternative opportunities that the company may have for the use or investment of its capital.

Currently, PRMB is moving down 13.56 percent, to $22.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.

