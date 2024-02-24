Primis Financial (FRST) Price Target Increased by 17.39% to 16.07

The average one-year price target for Primis Financial (NasdaqGM:FRST) has been revised to 16.06 / share. This is an increase of 17.39% from the prior estimate of 13.69 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 17.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.35% from the latest reported closing price of 12.42 / share.

Primis Financial Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $12.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 5.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primis Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRST is 0.18%, an increase of 28.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.61% to 21,944K shares. The put/call ratio of FRST is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,694K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 34.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,069K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 1,018K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 40.48% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 949K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares, representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 103.37% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 910K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 34.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 108.81% over the last quarter.

Primis Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primis Financial Corp. headquartered in McLean, Virginia is the holding company for Primis Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.