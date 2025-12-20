Primis Financial (FRST) Price Target Increased by 11.01% to 15.43

The average one-year price target for Primis Financial (NasdaqGM:FRST) has been revised to $15.43 / share. This is an increase of 11.01% from the prior estimate of $13.90 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.79% from the latest reported closing price of $13.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primis Financial. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRST is 0.15%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 24,197K shares. The put/call ratio of FRST is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 1,218K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners GP II holds 1,218K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company.

Mendon Capital Advisors holds 1,217K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 28.21% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,091K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 30.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 11.57% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 1,003K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.