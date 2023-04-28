Primis Financial (FRST) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Primis Financial said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primis Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRST is 0.09%, a decrease of 41.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 19,996K shares. The put/call ratio of FRST is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primis Financial is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.49% from its latest reported closing price of 9.01.

The projected annual revenue for Primis Financial is 113MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,629K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,361K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRST by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 953K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Salzhauer Michael holds 782K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 683K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primis Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primis Financial Corp. headquartered in McLean, Virginia is the holding company for Primis Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

