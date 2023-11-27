Primis Financial (FRA:7H80) Price Target Increased by 10.47% to 10.60

The average one-year price target for Primis Financial (FRA:7H80) has been revised to 10.60 / share. This is an increase of 10.47% from the prior estimate of 9.59 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.96 to a high of 12.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from the latest reported closing price of 8.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primis Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7H80 is 0.13%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 20,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,649K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,069K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7H80 by 85.87% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 903K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Salzhauer Michael holds 763K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7H80 by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 683K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

