PRIMIS FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $FRST Reports Quarterly Earnings

PRIMIS FINANCIAL ($FRST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $43,520,000, beating estimates of $28,696,170 by $14,823,830.

PRIMIS FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

PRIMIS FINANCIAL insiders have traded $FRST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN FITZGERALD BIAGAS has made 3 purchases buying 14,103 shares for an estimated $144,597 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM RAND COOK has made 2 purchases buying 4,092 shares for an estimated $45,315 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN B WILLIAMSON (EVP, Director of Reg Relations) has made 2 purchases buying 3,020 shares for an estimated $33,651 and 0 sales.

PRIMIS FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of PRIMIS FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRIMIS FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

