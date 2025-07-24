PRIMIS FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $FRST Reports Quarterly Earnings

PRIMIS FINANCIAL ($FRST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $43,520,000, beating estimates of $28,696,170 by $14,823,830.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FRST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PRIMIS FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
PRIMIS FINANCIAL insiders have traded $FRST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN FITZGERALD BIAGAS has made 3 purchases buying 14,103 shares for an estimated $144,597 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM RAND COOK has made 2 purchases buying 4,092 shares for an estimated $45,315 and 0 sales.
- SUSAN B WILLIAMSON (EVP, Director of Reg Relations) has made 2 purchases buying 3,020 shares for an estimated $33,651 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PRIMIS FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of PRIMIS FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 5,066,069 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,495,494
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 717,678 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,011,714
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 697,899 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,818,473
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 316,453 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,091,745
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 167,255 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,634,081
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 156,703 shares (+170.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,530,988
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 112,603 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,100,131
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PRIMIS FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PRIMIS FINANCIAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRST forecast page.
