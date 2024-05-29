PrimeStone Capital Ups Stake in Harmony Energy

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (GB:HEIT) has released an update.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC has been notified of a significant change in shareholding, as investment firm PrimeStone Capital LLP now holds over 10% of the voting rights. This change occurred on May 23, 2024, with Harmony Energy being informed on May 28, 2024. PrimeStone Capital LLP’s stake has risen from 5.2% to 10.21%, now controlling a total of 23,197,910 voting rights in the energy company.

For further insights into GB:HEIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.