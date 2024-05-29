News & Insights

PrimeStone Capital Ups Stake in Harmony Energy

May 29, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (GB:HEIT) has released an update.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC has been notified of a significant change in shareholding, as investment firm PrimeStone Capital LLP now holds over 10% of the voting rights. This change occurred on May 23, 2024, with Harmony Energy being informed on May 28, 2024. PrimeStone Capital LLP’s stake has risen from 5.2% to 10.21%, now controlling a total of 23,197,910 voting rights in the energy company.

