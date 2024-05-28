PrimeStone Capital Modifies Stake in Johnson Service

Johnson Service (GB:JSG) has released an update.

PrimeStone Capital LLP has adjusted its stake in Johnson Service Group PLC, with the total voting rights now standing at 13%, a slight decrease from the previous notification of 13.89%. The change occurred on May 22, 2024, and the company was notified two days later. This development may interest shareholders and potential investors as it reflects a shift in significant share ownership.

