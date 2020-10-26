US Markets

Primestone Capital calls for cost overhaul at St James's Place

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

Primestone Capital on Monday wrote an open letter to the board of British wealth manager St James's Place calling for broad changes to improve shareholder returns.

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Primestone Capital on Monday wrote an open letter to the board of British wealth manager St James's Place SJP.L calling for broad changes to improve shareholder returns.

The group, which said it now owns 1.2% of St James's Place stock, said the company was undervalued due to "suboptimal management" of its cost base, which has seen its share price fail to reflect a doubling of client assets over the last five years.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular