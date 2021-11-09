Primerica's (PRI) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Primerica, Inc. PRI delivered third-quarter 2021 operating income of $2.98 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The bottom line improved 7.2%.



The company witnessed continued strong momentum in investment and savings product sales, with client asset values remaining at record levels.

Operational Update

Operating revenues grew 22% year over year to $692 million on higher contributions from Investment and Savings Products, and Term Life Insurance segments. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.



Term Life Insurance revenues increased 12% to $401.5 million year over year, driven by 13% growth in adjusted direct premiums.



Investment and Savings Products revenues rose 32% to $233.3 million. Corporate and Other Distributed Products revenues rose 7% to $34.7 million. Senior Health generated $22.9 million in revenues in the reported quarter.



Life Insurance policies issued in the quarter declined 24%. Investment and Savings Products sales jumped 52% to $2.8 billion in the third quarter.



Total benefits and expenses of $546.1 million were up 29.4% year over year due to higher benefits and claims, sales commissions, insurance expenses and other operating expenses.



Adjusted operating income before taxes increased 8% year over year as Term Life Insurance operating income rose 2% and Investment and Savings Products income improved 35%.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $325.6 million as of Sep 30, 2021, down 40.5% from the level on Dec 31, 2020.



Total investments were $4.1 billion, up 5.4% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2020.



Debts were $514.7 million, up 37.5% from the 2020-end level.



Stockholders’ equity totaled $2.1 billion, up 14.3% from the level on Dec 31, 2020.



Primerica Life Insurance Company’s statutory risk-based capital ratio was about 420% as of Sep 30, 2021.



Return on equity was 21.8% in the third quarter.

Dividend Update

During the third quarter, the company approved a dividend of 47 cents per share to be paid out on Dec 14, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of Nov 22.

Zacks Rank

Primerica currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Life Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter results, the earnings of Athene ATH beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of Lincoln National LNC and Voya Financial VOYA missed the same.

