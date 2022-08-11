Primerica's (PRI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Primerica, Inc. PRI delivered second-quarter 2021 operating income of $2.86 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%. The bottom line improved 12%, reflecting better performance at the term life insurance business.

Primerica, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Primerica, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Primerica, Inc. Quote

Operational Update

Operating revenues grew 2.7% year over year to $671.8 million on higher contributions from the Term Life Insurance segment. Revenues however missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.



Term Life Insurance revenues increased 7% year over year to $410.7 million, driven by 8% growth in adjusted direct premiums.



Investment and Savings Products revenues dropped 7% to $222.4 million. Corporate and Other Distributed Products revenues declined 18% to $26.9 million. Senior Health generated $11.8 million in revenues in the reported quarter.



Life Insurance policies issued in the quarter were 77,000 new term life insurance policies. Investment and Savings Products sales declined 12% to $2.7 billion in the second quarter.



Total benefits and expenses of $531.4.8 million were up 9.5% year over year.



Adjusted operating income before taxes decreased 16% year over year as Investment and Savings Products income dropped 17%.



However, Term Life Insurance operating income rose 3%.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $400 million as of Jun 30, 2022, up 1.9% from the level on Dec 31, 2021.



Total investments were $4.1 billion, down 4.7% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2021.



Debts were $592.5 million, up 0.01% from the 2021-end level.



Stockholders’ equity totaled $1.8 billion, down 14.7% from the level on Dec 31, 2021.



Primerica Life Insurance Company’s statutory risk-based capital ratio was about 460% as of Jun 30, 2022

Capital Deployment Update

Primerica bought back shares worth $128 million in the reported quarter and expects to complete its announced repurchases of $306 million for 2022 in the third quarter.



The board of directors approved a dividend of 55 cents per share, to be paid out on Sep 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Aug 22, 2022.

Zacks Rank

Primerica currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Life Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while Lincoln National Corporation LNC missed the mark.



Sun Life’s underlying net income of $1.19 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%. The bottom line decreased 2.4% year over year. Insurance sales increased 19.5% year over year to $690.8 million (C$736 million), driven by increased sales in Canada and United States. Wealth sales increased 20% year over year to $53.8 billion (C$57.4 billion) in the quarter under review. Value of new business improved 10% to $254.4 million (C$271 million).



Reinsurance Group of America’s adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5% and increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Operating revenues of $4.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and improved 2.9% year over year on higher net premiums.



Net premiums of $3.2 billion rose 4.3% year over year. Investment income increased 3.6% from the prior-year quarter to $397 million, reflecting a higher average asset balance. The average investment yield remained flat year over year at 4.63%.



Lincoln National’s adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% and fell 29.7% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of $4,641 million declined 5.3% year over year but outpaced the consensus mark by 4.1%.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.