Primerica Reports Record Single Month ISP Sales Of More Than $1 Bln In March

(RTTNews) - Primerica Inc. (PRI), a provider of financial services to middle-income families throughout the United States and Canada, said that for the first time in its 44-year history, it reported a single month Investment & Savings Products sales of more than $1 billion in March 2021.

"In addition to health challenges, middle-income families throughout North America have faced unprecedented financial challenges brought on by the global pandemic," said Glenn Williams, Chief Executive Officer.

The company expects first quarter 2021 Investment & Savings Products or ISP sales of about $2.8 billion.

The company noted that momentum in its ISP business has been building since early in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the production has been driven primarily by strong mutual funds sales and increased activity on the managed investments front.

Primerica also saw increased client demand for products with guarantees, as evidenced by strong variable annuities sales during the first quarter, as well.

