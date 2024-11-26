Primerica price target raised to $345 from $314 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Primerica (PRI) to $345 from $314 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following its latest quarterly results.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRI:
- Primerica authorizes $450M share repurchase program for 2025
- Primerica price target raised to $340 from $300 at Truist
- Primerica’s Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Primerica Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Primerica reports Q3 adjusted EPS $5.68, consensus $4.81
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.