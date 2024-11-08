Primerica price target raised to $340 from $300 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Primerica (PRI) to $340 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm is also increasing its FY24 EPS estimate to $19.00 from $18.00 to reflect the upside in the third quarter and the continuing benefit from higher assets levels in the Investment and Savings Products segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

