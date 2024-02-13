Primerica (PRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Primerica (PRI) reported $724.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $4.25 for the same period compares to $3.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $719.48 million, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Recruits : 89,992 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79,006.

: 89,992 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79,006. Life Insurance Policies Issued : 88,757 versus 86,035 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 88,757 versus 86,035 estimated by two analysts on average. Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period : 141,572 compared to the 140,038 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 141,572 compared to the 140,038 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Other, net : $16.93 million compared to the $20.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.

: $16.93 million compared to the $20.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year. Revenues- Commissions and fees : $246.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $238.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

: $246.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $238.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Revenues- Net premiums : $424.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $426.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $424.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $426.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products : $51.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.4%.

: $51.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.4%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products : $221.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $218.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

: $221.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $218.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance : $431.33 million compared to the $431.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $431.33 million compared to the $431.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health : $20.15 million versus $20.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change.

: $20.15 million versus $20.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change. Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Senior Health : -$2.68 million compared to the -$1.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$2.68 million compared to the -$1.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Investment and Savings Products: $62.76 million versus $61.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Primerica have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.