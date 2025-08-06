Primerica (PRI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Primerica (PRI) reported $796.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $5.46 for the same period compares to $4.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $788.52 million, representing a surprise of +0.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period : 152,592 compared to the 153,182 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 152,592 compared to the 153,182 average estimate based on three analysts. Life Insurance Policies Issued : 89,850 compared to the 98,285 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 89,850 compared to the 98,285 average estimate based on three analysts. Recruits : 80,924 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95,848.

: 80,924 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95,848. Average Client Asset Values : $114.00 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.22 billion.

: $114.00 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.22 billion. Revenues- Commissions and fees : $306.03 million versus $284.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

: $306.03 million versus $284.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Revenues- Other, net : $16.39 million versus $17.36 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -75.7% change.

: $16.39 million versus $17.36 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -75.7% change. Revenues- Net premiums : $432.85 million versus $445.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $432.85 million versus $445.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products : $298.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $280.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

: $298.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $280.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance : $441.83 million versus $452.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $441.83 million versus $452.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $40.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $40.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products : $55.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $55.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Revenues- Direct premiums: $866.25 million versus $868.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>

Shares of Primerica have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.