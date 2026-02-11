Primerica (PRI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Primerica (PRI) reported revenue of $853.51 million, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.13, compared to $5.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $841.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.69, the EPS surprise was +7.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period : 151,524 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 153,248.

: 151,524 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 153,248. Average Client Asset Values : $128.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.33 billion.

: $128.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.33 billion. Life Insurance Policies Issued : 76,143 versus 70,864 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 76,143 versus 70,864 estimated by three analysts on average. Recruits : 75,369 compared to the 94,649 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 75,369 compared to the 94,649 average estimate based on two analysts. New Life-Licensed Representatives : 10,998 compared to the 12,993 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10,998 compared to the 12,993 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Net premiums : $448.19 million versus $460.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $448.19 million versus $460.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Revenues- Commissions and fees : $347.39 million versus $320.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.

: $347.39 million versus $320.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change. Revenues- Other, net : $15.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

: $15.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%. Revenues- Net investment income : $42.12 million versus $42.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $42.12 million versus $42.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products : $340.34 million versus $319.8 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.

: $340.34 million versus $319.8 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products : $56.34 million compared to the $57.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $56.34 million compared to the $57.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance: $456.83 million compared to the $468.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>

Shares of Primerica have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.