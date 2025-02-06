Primerica (PRI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Primerica (PRI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.96 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $767.24 million, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Primerica metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other, net' should arrive at $17.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' at $269.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net premiums' will reach $441.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products' to come in at $263.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance' should come in at $447.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products' to reach $52.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment and Savings Products- Account-based revenues' of $24.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period' stands at 152,342. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 141,572.

Analysts predict that the 'Life Insurance Policies Issued' will reach 91,743. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88,757.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Recruits' will likely reach 93,175. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89,992.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Client Asset Values' reaching $112.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'New Life-Licensed Representatives' will reach 15,575. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,029.



View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>



Over the past month, Primerica shares have recorded returns of +6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.